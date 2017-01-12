Norton Shores woman is first in Michi...

Norton Shores woman is first in Michigan to donate her hands for transplant

A 69-year-old woman is now able to hold, touch and feel with her new hands donated by a Norton Shores woman. Michigan's Gift of Life helped Shayna Sturtevant, 21, become the first in the state to donate her hands to another person.

