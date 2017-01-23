New York Philharmonic leader Matthew VanBesien named new UMS president

Matthew VanBesien, the president of the New York Philharmonic, said the opportunity to organize a wide breadth of performing arts ultimately played a major factor in becoming the president of UMS, starting in July. VanBesien, who has served as president of the New York Philharmonic since 2012, takes the reins from Kenneth Fischer, who retires at the end of June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.