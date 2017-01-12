Michigan Bookmark: Sage of bonefishing takes "Body of Water" author on mythic journey
If you have fished, or wanted to fish, or thought about fishing, or just stepped out of doors with some expectancy, Body of Water is the book for you. Though Montana is his home now, Michigan poets know Chris Dombrowski from his elegant poetry collection, Earth Again , published by Wayne State University Press.
