Men's track and field team competes at Simmons-Harvey Invitational

The Eastern Michigan men's track team had a strong performance at the Simmons-Harvey Invitational in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Jan. 14. Four Eagles placed in the top-ten in the 60m prelims, as junior Leighton Antonio finished first with a time of 6.92 sec., a personal best, sophomore Tyler Underwood finished third with a time of 6.99 sec., junior Brandon Bolden finished seventh overall with a time of 7.05 seconds, and freshman Sean Beckom finished tenth with a time of 7.12 seconds. Antonio, Underwood, and Bolden all earned spots in the 60m finals, where Antonio finished first with a time of 6.92 seconds, tying his new personal best, and Bolden finished sixth with a time of 7.03 seconds.

