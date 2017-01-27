Magic Mushrooms as Mental Health Treatment
It's about research, not recreation. Early studies suggest psilocybin, the active ingredient in magic mushrooms, may help people let go of tough-to-treat mental health problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|more fun than a hijjab
|20 hr
|badam
|2
|why does michigan not fall in the great lakes?
|20 hr
|badam
|2
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Thu
|reefer madness
|18
|arabs go home before we loose our food stamps
|Thu
|allahahaha
|1
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16)
|Jan 11
|peter
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC