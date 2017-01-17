JTCC Elects New Leadership Team
As they do each year at their December board meeting, the Jim Toy Community Center Board of Directors gathered to elect new leadership for 2017. As the community enters into a year of political and cultural uncertainty, the JTTC's work to serve -- and advocate on behalf of -- the LGBTQ community of greater Washtenaw County will be more important than ever before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pridesource.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Jan 19
|RFLivonia
|17
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan 11
|peter
|1
|why does michigan not fall in the great lakes?
|Jan 11
|peter
|1
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16)
|Jan 11
|peter
|4
|Clown robbery suspect fires shots in Livonia chase
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC