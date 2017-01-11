Iggy and the Stooges Doc Gimme Danger...

Iggy and the Stooges Doc Gimme Danger to Kick Off Indie Wednesday Film Series

Indie Memphis will be launching a new weekly film series on Wednesday, February 1 with a screening of the Jim Jarmusch's documentary Gimme Danger . The documentary traces the short but legendary career of The Stooges, the Ann Arbor, Michigan band who, led by Iggy Pop, laid out the blueprint for punk rock in the late 1960s.

