Huron High and EMU alumnus starring i...

Huron High and EMU alumnus starring in 'Men are from Mars' in Detroit

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MLive.com

The one-man theatrical comedy "Men Are From Mars - Women Are From Venus LIVE!" has hit the stage in Detroit, starring Huron High School and Eastern Michigan University alumnus Ryan Drummond. The 44-year-old comedian and theater performer spent his teenage years in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and currently resides in San Francisco, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
more fun than a hijjab Thu badam 2
why does michigan not fall in the great lakes? Thu badam 2
News Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13) Jan 26 reefer madness 18
arabs go home before we loose our food stamps Jan 26 allahahaha 1
The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass Jan 11 peter 2
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens Jan 11 peter 2
U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16) Jan 11 peter 4
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,056 • Total comments across all topics: 278,366,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC