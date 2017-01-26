Huron High and EMU alumnus starring in 'Men are from Mars' in Detroit
The one-man theatrical comedy "Men Are From Mars - Women Are From Venus LIVE!" has hit the stage in Detroit, starring Huron High School and Eastern Michigan University alumnus Ryan Drummond. The 44-year-old comedian and theater performer spent his teenage years in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and currently resides in San Francisco, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|more fun than a hijjab
|Thu
|badam
|2
|why does michigan not fall in the great lakes?
|Thu
|badam
|2
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|reefer madness
|18
|arabs go home before we loose our food stamps
|Jan 26
|allahahaha
|1
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16)
|Jan 11
|peter
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC