Homeless survey to help people living...

Homeless survey to help people living on streets

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WXYZ

Volunteers will spread across Washtenaw County today to get a count of how many homeless people are living on the streets. The issue of how to help and shelter people who become homeless is dealt with every day in every major city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
more fun than a hijjab 20 hr badam 2
why does michigan not fall in the great lakes? 20 hr badam 2
News Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13) Thu reefer madness 18
arabs go home before we loose our food stamps Thu allahahaha 1
The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass Jan 11 peter 2
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens Jan 11 peter 2
U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16) Jan 11 peter 4
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Health Care
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,891 • Total comments across all topics: 278,313,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC