Home Point Puys Stonegate; Citi Bails...

Home Point Puys Stonegate; Citi Bails on Servicing Biz; Demographics Helping Lenders

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Mortgage News Daily

I certainly am hearing some dire numbers from appraisers out there like their business, which kind of gets the ball rolling for a loan so could be considered a leading indicator, is down upwards of 50%. Let's hope it's a temporary blip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mortgage News Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
more fun than a hijjab Jan 26 badam 2
why does michigan not fall in the great lakes? Jan 26 badam 2
News Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13) Jan 26 reefer madness 18
arabs go home before we loose our food stamps Jan 26 allahahaha 1
The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass Jan 11 peter 2
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens Jan 11 peter 2
U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16) Jan 11 peter 4
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,171 • Total comments across all topics: 278,394,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC