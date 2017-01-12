Hiller's Markets Quits Smoking
There are 2 comments on the CSP story from 21 hrs ago, titled Hiller's Markets Quits Smoking. In it, CSP reports that:
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. -- This month, grocery chain Hiller's Markets has made a New Year's resolution to quit smoking-to cease selling cigarettes at all of its seven supermarkets.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at CSP.
#1 8 hrs ago
I think they misspelled "Hitler".
But seriously, this is stupid! This is absolutely frickin stupid, on so many different levels.
Most importantly, the fact that if this person really wanted to be of help to humankind, he would take some of that $180 million and get the cures and vaccines for everything, instead of trying to TELL PEOPLE WHAT TO DO.
If I had $180 million dollars, the cures and vaccines would be found, long ago. It looks to me like this person does not really care about any of that. He just wants to score points with antismoking organizations or the equivalent. Or maye he is just really stupid and ignorant? Or maybe he just enjoys using his power to harm others?
I really don't know that, because I don't know him. A fact I am quite glad of. Anybody who would do such a thing as this (instead of what I mentioned above) COULD NOT be a good person. It is 100 percent impossible. Can not happen, does not happen.
You run a store, dude! Not a counseling service. Shut up and sell the customers any product they want to buy.
Or else they will simply GO SOMEWHERE ELSE, to a store that will act like a store, not a nanny.
And do you know what happens next? That $180 million dollars goes bye bye.
United States
#2 7 hrs ago
Friend, you almost caused me to spew drink on my monitor, with that "Hitler" comment! I can barely stop laughing to type this. I seriously did think it said "Hitler" at first. I thought it was a vague reference to vintage Germany, or some kind of stuff like that. I was about to read the article, which I seldom do. These are all corporate media articles. I am more interested in what you all say, than what some stuffy, nerdy bought-out, overpaid writer publishes.
It is true that smoking bans and gun bans are a product of Nazi Germany, direct from the mind of Adolf Hitler. Who was a Leftist, by the way. I'm not supporting conservatism or anything. Those people are much worse, most of the time. But neither am I going to blindly follow a party line. A good referee will flag out people on both sides, equally. I consider myself to be a good referee.
I don't really have much else to say, except that I enjoyed your post. You more or less nailed it. Especially the part about the vaccines and cures. Anything less would be victim blaming. So many people still don't get that. Cowards, who are willing to just lay down and let trash like them do whatever they want to good people. I don't understand some people, I'm just glad I'm not like them.
