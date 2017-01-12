Grand Rapids monument maker buys Arnet's Inc. in Ann Arbor area
Arnet's Inc., an Ann Arbor business that has offered cemetery memorials, cremation products and related services, as well as signage, to the area for more than 100 years, has been purchased by Grand Rapids-based Patten Monuments as of December 2016. Longtime owner Caryl Arnet said the company, which was founded in 1904, is retaining the family name and will continue to serve the Ann Arbor area but will move to a new location along Jackson Road, a process that was scheduled to take place in the early part of January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan 11
|peter
|1
|why does michigan not fall in the great lakes?
|Jan 11
|peter
|1
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16)
|Jan 11
|peter
|4
|Clown robbery suspect fires shots in Livonia chase
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|Resident launches petition for Seven Mile - dow... (Jun '15)
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC