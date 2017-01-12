Grand Rapids monument maker buys Arnet's Inc. in Ann Arbor area

Arnet's Inc., an Ann Arbor business that has offered cemetery memorials, cremation products and related services, as well as signage, to the area for more than 100 years, has been purchased by Grand Rapids-based Patten Monuments as of December 2016. Longtime owner Caryl Arnet said the company, which was founded in 1904, is retaining the family name and will continue to serve the Ann Arbor area but will move to a new location along Jackson Road, a process that was scheduled to take place in the early part of January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.