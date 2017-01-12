Four-star linebacker Antjuan Simmons commits to Michigan State
Pioneer's Antjuan Simmons runs the ball at an MHSAA football game at the Michigan Stadium, Saturday, August 27, 2016, in Ann Arbor, Mich. becomes the second linebacker committed to Michigan State's 2017 class, joining three-star Ohio linebacker Darien Clemons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan 11
|peter
|1
|why does michigan not fall in the great lakes?
|Jan 11
|peter
|1
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16)
|Jan 11
|peter
|4
|Clown robbery suspect fires shots in Livonia chase
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|Resident launches petition for Seven Mile - dow... (Jun '15)
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC