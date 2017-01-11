FarmLogs raises $22 million to make agriculture a more predictable business
Ann Arbor, Michigan-based FarmLogs has raised $22 million in a Series C round of funding for technology that helps farmers monitor and measure their crops, predict profits, manage risks from weather, pests and more. Naspers Ventures led the round joined by the company's earlier backers Drive Capital , Huron River Ventures , Hyde Park Venture Partners, SV Angel and individual investors including Y Combinator president Sam Altman.
