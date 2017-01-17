Economist warns recession looms for U.S., says Ann Arbor a bright spot
A recession is looming for the United States following a long period of economic expansion, but the election of Donald Trump as president creates uncertainty about how quickly it might occur, according to one expert's economic forecast. "These are really interesting times," Robert Dye, senior vice president and chief economist at Comerica Bank, said at an economic forum held Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Ann Arbor.
