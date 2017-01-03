Drivers take note: Ann Arbor's safe-passing law takes effect Saturday

The city's recently approved safe-passing ordinance , which requires motorists to maintain a distance of at least five feet when passing a cyclist, pedestrian or wheelchair user on the roadway, goes into effect Saturday, Jan. 7. "Drivers are reminded bicyclists may legally ride on Michigan roads, except limited access freeways, and should be patient and drive cautiously and wait until enough space is available to pass bicyclists or other users in the roadway," the city stated in a news release announcing the law's implementation.

