Downtown Ann Arbor streetscapes getting major upgrades over 9 years

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: MLive.com

The Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority, an arm of the city government focused on improving the downtown, has several million dollars worth of streetscape upgrades planned from 2017 through 2025. That entails giving the sidewalks along several downtown streets a facelift, plus some utility upgrades, and projects that would support elements of the future Allen Creek Greenway trail or enhance other non-motorized transportation options, safety objectives and quality of life, including an east-west bicycle highway through downtown all the way from the Old West Side to the University of Michigan.

