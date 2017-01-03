Detroit-based Buddy's Pizza breaks ground for location near Ann Arbor
A new Buddy's Pizza in the Ann Arbor-area is anticipating a late summer or early fall opening in 2017, according to the company's vice president. The latest location for the Detroit-based pizza restaurant chain is the first of its kind outside of metro Detroit, said Wesley Pikula, vice president of Buddy's Pizza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|Jan 4
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Clown robbery suspect fires shots in Livonia chase
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|Resident launches petition for Seven Mile - dow... (Jun '15)
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|4
|Student who said man told her to remove her hij...
|Dec 22
|Kevin
|1
|U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16)
|Dec 15
|BUCKEYES 4 LIFE
|3
|Nude photo for teen costs S. Lyon teacher his job (May '06)
|Dec '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|32
|Urban Myer vs Harbaugh (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|The Ohio State
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC