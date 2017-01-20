Deadline approaching for Ann Arbor SPARK's FastTrack award
FastTrack awards are presented annually to "gazelle" companies that SPARK identifies as having achieved 20 percent annual growth and substantial revenue. The awards are to be presented at the Ann Arbor SPARK Annual Meeting on April 24, 2017, at the Eastern Michigan University Student Center in Ypsilanti.
