Conservatory Director To Address American University Women

Stephanie Weaver, managing director of the Cape Cod Conservatory of Music and Art, will speak to the American Association of University Women in the South Yarmouth United Methodist Church Tuesday, January 24, at 12:30 PM. Ms. Weaver comes to Cape Cod from Ann Arbor, Michigan, where she was the managing director of the Ann Arbor School of Performing Arts.

