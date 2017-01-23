Car Crash-Test Dummies Move Beyond Young, Thin and Male
Using medical data collected by trauma experts at the University of Michigan, elderly and obese dummies are being used to help car manufacturers create safer vehicles for today's drivers. Newswise - ANN ARBOR, Mich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Jan 19
|RFLivonia
|17
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan 11
|peter
|1
|why does michigan not fall in the great lakes?
|Jan 11
|peter
|1
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16)
|Jan 11
|peter
|4
|Clown robbery suspect fires shots in Livonia chase
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC