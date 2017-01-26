Campus toilet, urinal help convert ur...

Campus toilet, urinal help convert urine to fertiliser

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bangkok Post

Abe Noe-Hays, director of research at the Vermont-based Rich Earth Institute, describes the filtration system he helped develop to turn urine into fertiliser at the University of Michigan engineering building in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Tuesday.a < The Ann Arbor-based school announced on Tuesday that it had installed a toilet and urinal in a campus engineering building that take aim at converting human urine into fertilisers. The split-bowl toilet is designed to send solid waste to a treatment plant, but route urine to a holding tank downstairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
more fun than a hijjab 3 hr badam 2
why does michigan not fall in the great lakes? 3 hr badam 2
News Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13) 22 hr reefer madness 18
arabs go home before we loose our food stamps 22 hr allahahaha 1
The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass Jan 11 peter 2
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens Jan 11 peter 2
U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16) Jan 11 peter 4
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,278 • Total comments across all topics: 278,291,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC