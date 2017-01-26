Campus toilet, urinal help convert urine to fertiliser
Abe Noe-Hays, director of research at the Vermont-based Rich Earth Institute, describes the filtration system he helped develop to turn urine into fertiliser at the University of Michigan engineering building in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Tuesday.a < The Ann Arbor-based school announced on Tuesday that it had installed a toilet and urinal in a campus engineering building that take aim at converting human urine into fertilisers. The split-bowl toilet is designed to send solid waste to a treatment plant, but route urine to a holding tank downstairs.
