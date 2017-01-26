Another robbery reported near U-M campus
The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security has issued another crime alert following a robbery and assault that happened off-campus early Friday morning. Ann Arbor police say a campus visitor was near the 600 block of Church Street, south of South University when he was approached by five men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
