Ann Arbor's Jerusalem Garden closing Sundays through February
Ann Arbor's Jerusalem Garden is closing on Sundays starting Jan. 22, a move the manager said is a result of a "combination of factors." Ali Ramlawi, manager and head of operations of Jerusalem Garden , said it was a hard decision to make but told the Ann Arbor News there were numerous reasons behind his decision to close the restaurant on Sundays through February.
