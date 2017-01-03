Ann Arbor secures another piece of future Allen Creek Greenway trail
The City Council voted this week to accept an easement for public access and non-motorized travel through 615 S. Main St., the property where the South Main Market is being demolished for a new retail/apartment development. A drawing showing a pedestrian access easement along the east side of the property at 615 S. Main St. between Madison and Mosley.
