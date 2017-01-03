Ann Arbor retailers to get Tobacco 21 signs with 2 different messages
As retailers adjust to Ann Arbor's new ban on selling tobacco products to people under 21, they're finding signage is an issue. State-provided signs they're supposed to post in their stores still read: "Your birthdate must be on or before this date in 1999 to purchase tobacco," when really, under Ann Arbor's ordinance, it's 1996.
