Ann Arbor rep wants to rebuild Democratic brand as caucus chairman
State Rep. Adam Zemke, D-Ann Arbor, has been chosen to lead the House Democratic Caucus as chairman for 2017-18. The House Democrats held elections this week to fill their caucus's leadership positions for the next two years as the legislative session begins.
