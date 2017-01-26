Ann Arbor Police searching for UM stu...

Ann Arbor Police searching for UM student last seen Jan. 16

Police are looking for assistance locating a University of Michigan student who was last seen by his roommates on Jan. 16. Eric Allen Kammerer, 26, last had contact with his parents on Jan. 13, via text message. His credit card was last used on Jan. 17 and his last known cell phone usage was at 8 p.m. on Jan. 18, which pinged off of a cellular tower located near the Ann Arbor Airport.

