Ann Arbor Police searching for UM student last seen Jan. 16
Police are looking for assistance locating a University of Michigan student who was last seen by his roommates on Jan. 16. Eric Allen Kammerer, 26, last had contact with his parents on Jan. 13, via text message. His credit card was last used on Jan. 17 and his last known cell phone usage was at 8 p.m. on Jan. 18, which pinged off of a cellular tower located near the Ann Arbor Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
|why does michigan not fall in the great lakes?
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|reefer madness
|18
|arabs go home before we loose our food stamps
|Jan 26
|allahahaha
|1
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16)
|Jan 11
|peter
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC