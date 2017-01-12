Ann Arbor area business briefs: Brinks Gilson & Lione and Hobbs+Black Architects

From new hires and promotions to industry awards, here's a roundup of achievements by businesses and individuals in the greater Ann Arbor area: Brinks Gilson & Lione, one of the nation's largest intellectual property law firms, has elected patent prosecutor Gerlinde Nattler as a shareholder. Nattler is based in the firm's Ann Arbor office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.