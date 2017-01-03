56 restaurants participating in Ann Arbor Restaurant Week Jan 15 -20
Need motivation to get out of the house during the depths of our Michigan winter? Have you reached your limit on soups and casseroles? You might consider booking a table at one of the 56 restaurants participating in this winter's Ann Arbor Restaurant Week , taking place Sunday, January 15 through Friday, January 20. During Restaurant Week, diners are offered a three course dinner for $28 and $15 lunches, with 28 of the 56 participating restaurants offering two-for-one pricing. Restaurants participating in this season's Restaurant Week range from high-end white tablecloth destinations like Logan , Ruth's Chris Steakhouse and The Chop House , to comfort food favorites like Metzger's and Conor O'Neill's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|Jan 4
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Clown robbery suspect fires shots in Livonia chase
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|Resident launches petition for Seven Mile - dow... (Jun '15)
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|4
|Student who said man told her to remove her hij...
|Dec 22
|Kevin
|1
|U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16)
|Dec 15
|BUCKEYES 4 LIFE
|3
|Nude photo for teen costs S. Lyon teacher his job (May '06)
|Dec '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|32
|Urban Myer vs Harbaugh (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|The Ohio State
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC