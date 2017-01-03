56 restaurants participating in Ann Arbor Restaurant Week Jan 15 -20

Need motivation to get out of the house during the depths of our Michigan winter? Have you reached your limit on soups and casseroles? You might consider booking a table at one of the 56 restaurants participating in this winter's Ann Arbor Restaurant Week , taking place Sunday, January 15 through Friday, January 20. During Restaurant Week, diners are offered a three course dinner for $28 and $15 lunches, with 28 of the 56 participating restaurants offering two-for-one pricing. Restaurants participating in this season's Restaurant Week range from high-end white tablecloth destinations like Logan , Ruth's Chris Steakhouse and The Chop House , to comfort food favorites like Metzger's and Conor O'Neill's.

