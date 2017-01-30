54 deer sterilized in Ann Arbor to help decrease population
In a Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 photo, a deer receives an ovariectomy inside a makeshift operating room in a maintenance shed at the city-owned Huron Hills Golf Course in Ann Arbor, Mich. Veterinarians performed sterilization surgeries on 54 does over the last week as part of the nonlethal phase of the city's winter 2017 deer management plan.
