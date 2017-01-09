2017 NAIAS - The EV Charging System of Tomorrow
Visitors to the first-ever AutoMobili-D at the 2017 North American International Auto Show can get a preview of the high power charging system at the Phoenix Contact E-Mobility booth . Phoenix Contact is one of the companies leading the development of the CCS plus standard, which will give electric vehicles a 60-mile charge in just five minutes.
