19 puppies abandoned in Plymouth are finding new homes
The fate of 19 puppies found abandoned is brighter than the day they were rescued from a cardboard box in a Plymouth Park last December. Some are now on their way to forever homes after receiving medical treatment at the Humane Society of Huron Valley, 3100 Cherry Hill Road, near Ann Arbor.
