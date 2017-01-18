$1.8M in federal funds to help protect Huron River watershed
Roughly $1.8 million in federal funding is being awarded to a group of regional partners to help protect the Huron River watershed. Over the next five years, the funds are expected to be used to protect lands through new conservation agreements and support agricultural landowners who implement best practices with respect to water quality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clown robbery suspect fires shots in Livonia chase
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|Resident launches petition for Seven Mile - dow... (Jun '15)
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|4
|Student who said man told her to remove her hij...
|Dec 22
|Kevin
|1
|U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16)
|Dec 15
|BUCKEYES 4 LIFE
|3
|Nude photo for teen costs S. Lyon teacher his job (May '06)
|Dec 6
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|32
|Urban Myer vs Harbaugh (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|The Ohio State
|2
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Nov '16
|The Ohio State
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC