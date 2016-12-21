Workers surprised with donut deliveri...

Workers surprised with donut deliveries on Christmas Eve

Saturday Dec 24

Volunteers delivered 100 dozen Washtenaw Dairy donuts to more than 75 businesses and hospitals after a Christmas Eve candlelight service at Vineyard Church on Saturday. For the last 10 years, Vineyard Church of Ann Arbor has been delivering donuts to workers on the job during the holiday.

