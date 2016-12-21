What 2017 could bring in business and development to Washtenaw County

Washtenaw County officials issued a request for proposals earlier this year for the roughly 13.5-acre vacant property at 2270 Platt Road, just south of Washtenaw Avenue next to County Farm Park on Ann Arbor's east side. Six proposals for development are currently being reviewed, and a decision from the county board of commissioners could be made in the first few months of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.