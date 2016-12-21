Washtenaw County concedes it can't enforce disposable bag ordinance
Washtenaw County officials are dropping plans to enforce local regulations designed to cut down on the use of disposable grocery bags. A new state law in Michigan prevents the county's bag ordinance from taking effect in 2017, county officials concede.
