Washtenaw County concedes it can't enforce disposable bag ordinance

Washtenaw County officials are dropping plans to enforce local regulations designed to cut down on the use of disposable grocery bags. A new state law in Michigan prevents the county's bag ordinance from taking effect in 2017, county officials concede.

