US Muslims Concerned That a Few False Reportsa of Hate Crimes Will a Unfairly Discredita Real Ones

After two reports of anti-Muslim hate crimes were determined to be fake by authorities this month, the Muslim community is concerned that these "few false reports" are going to "unfairly discredit and delegitimize the dozens of real anti-Muslim hate crimes and instances Islamophobia out there," according to the Muslim Public Affairs Council . "The way our community is treated in the media is unfortunately very monolithic," MPAC spokeswoman Rabiah Ahmed told ABC News Thursday.

