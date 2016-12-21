Student who said man told her to remove her hijab or he would set...

Student who said man told her to remo...

Another hate crime hoax: Muslim Michigan student 'made up' claims man told her to remove her hijab or he would set her on fire On November 11, a Muslim student at University of Michigan said a white man in his 20s or 30s who appeared drunk told her to take off her hijab or he would light her on fire Police in Michigan on Wednesday debunked a Muslim student's allegation that was widely cited as an example of a spike in anti-Muslim incidents in the wake of Donald Trump's presidential victory. The unidentified woman reported in mid-November that a man approached her near the University of Michigan campus and threatened to set her on fire if she didn't remove her hijab.

Kevin

Toledo, OH

#1 17 hrs ago
This lady should refund time and $$$ it took to investigate this bogus crime.
