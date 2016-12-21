There are on the Daily Mail story from 21 hrs ago, titled Student who said man told her to remove her hijab or he would set.... In it, Daily Mail reports that:

Another hate crime hoax: Muslim Michigan student 'made up' claims man told her to remove her hijab or he would set her on fire On November 11, a Muslim student at University of Michigan said a white man in his 20s or 30s who appeared drunk told her to take off her hijab or he would light her on fire Police in Michigan on Wednesday debunked a Muslim student's allegation that was widely cited as an example of a spike in anti-Muslim incidents in the wake of Donald Trump's presidential victory. The unidentified woman reported in mid-November that a man approached her near the University of Michigan campus and threatened to set her on fire if she didn't remove her hijab.

