St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea selects chairs for 2017 Denim and Diamonds auction

St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea has announced the chairs for the 32nd Annual Auction Denim and Diamonds, with a goal of raising $500,000 to renovate the hospital's Behavioral Health Services unit. Chelsea residents Jeff Hall and Chad Losey are serving as chairs for the annual event, taking place at 6 p.m. May 13 at Zingerman's Cornman Farms at 8540 Island Lake Road in Dexter.

