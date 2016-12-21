Soon smokers under age 21 won't be able to buy tobacco in Ann Arbor
A local law banning retailers in Ann Arbor from selling cigarettes to those under age 21 takes effect January 1. The local law restricts retailers from selling tobacco to people under 21 but it doesn't target 18 to 21 year olds for possessing cigarettes. Backers hope the change will help prevent younger teens from having easy access to cigarettes from their 18-year-old high school peers.
