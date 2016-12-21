Report: Michigan DC Don Brown receivi...

Report: Michigan DC Don Brown receiving big raise, new 5-year contract

Saturday Dec 31

According to FOX Sports , Brown and Michigan have agreed to new five-year contract that will pay him nearly $1.4 million per year. Brown made $880,00 this season and his new salary would be among the highest in the nation for an assistant coach, according to 2016 figures compiled by USA TODAY .

