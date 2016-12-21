Police Say University of Michigan Stu...

Police Say University of Michigan Student Lied About a Man Threatening to Set Her Hijab on Fire

Following its initial story, the Washington Post reported that Michigan police say there's no evidence to back up the student's story. The investigation will be turned over to the Washtenaw County prosecutor's office, which will decide whether she will face charges for filing a false report.

