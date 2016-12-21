Other groups join lawsuit to cleanup Ann Arbor's 1,4 dioxane plume
A lawsuit to force a cleanup of Ann Arbor's contaminated water appears to have set a new precedent. The judge allowed a watershed advocacy group to become one of the plaintiffs.
