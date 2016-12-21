Opinion: The wonder of Menorahs as we celebrate Hanukkah
This Saturday evening, Christmas Eve, as we Jews begin our 8-day celebration of Hanukkah, the festival marking the dedication of the second temple in Jerusalem, I wanted to focus on the most important symbol for me - the Menorah. This beautiful holiday is also known as the festival of lights and I love the ritual of using one of our many Menorahs to light the candles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Student who said man told her to remove her hij...
|Dec 22
|Kevin
|1
|U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16)
|Dec 15
|BUCKEYES 4 LIFE
|3
|Nude photo for teen costs S. Lyon teacher his job (May '06)
|Dec 6
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|32
|Urban Myer vs Harbaugh (Sep '15)
|Nov 28
|The Ohio State
|2
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Nov 28
|The Ohio State
|1
|Jim Harbaugh is a terrible coach
|Nov 28
|The Ohio State
|2
|Wolverines
|Nov 27
|The Ohio State
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC