Officials talk challenges, future of Ann Arbor's Packard Square project

Neighbors and residents of Ann Arbor's Georgetown District are breathing sighs of relief after hearing from representatives of McKinley Inc. about the future of the Packard Square development. About 60 people met Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Cobblestone Farm to learn more about the state of the development at 2502 Packard St. The project was placed into court-ordered receivership in November after the general contractor left the site, and McKinley has since taken over responsibility for the property.

