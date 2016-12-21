Officials talk challenges, future of Ann Arbor's Packard Square project
Neighbors and residents of Ann Arbor's Georgetown District are breathing sighs of relief after hearing from representatives of McKinley Inc. about the future of the Packard Square development. About 60 people met Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Cobblestone Farm to learn more about the state of the development at 2502 Packard St. The project was placed into court-ordered receivership in November after the general contractor left the site, and McKinley has since taken over responsibility for the property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Student who said man told her to remove her hij...
|Dec 22
|Kevin
|1
|U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16)
|Dec 15
|BUCKEYES 4 LIFE
|3
|Nude photo for teen costs S. Lyon teacher his job (May '06)
|Dec 6
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|32
|Urban Myer vs Harbaugh (Sep '15)
|Nov 28
|The Ohio State
|2
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Nov 28
|The Ohio State
|1
|Jim Harbaugh is a terrible coach
|Nov 28
|The Ohio State
|2
|Wolverines
|Nov 27
|The Ohio State
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC