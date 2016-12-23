Michigan police: Hijab incident didna t happen; charges possible
Police in Ann Arbor say that a University of Michigan student's claim that a man threatened to light her hijab on fire did not occur. They said an investigation into the woman's report yielded virtually no evidence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Student who said man told her to remove her hij...
|Dec 22
|Kevin
|1
|U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16)
|Dec 15
|BUCKEYES 4 LIFE
|3
|Nude photo for teen costs S. Lyon teacher his job (May '06)
|Dec 6
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|32
|Urban Myer vs Harbaugh (Sep '15)
|Nov 28
|The Ohio State
|2
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Nov 28
|The Ohio State
|1
|Jim Harbaugh is a terrible coach
|Nov 28
|The Ohio State
|2
|Wolverines
|Nov 27
|The Ohio State
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC