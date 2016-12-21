Michigan FB Khalid Hill returning for a fifth season
Michigan fullback Khalid Hill said earlier this week he wasn't sure if he'd be back for a fifth season. The 6-foot-2, 263-pound fullback said via Twitter on Thursday night that he's decided to return to Ann Arbor for his fifth and final season.
