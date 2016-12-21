Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment to the Detroit Financial Review Commission
Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the appointment of William Martin of Ann Arbor to the Detroit Financial Review Commission. The nine-member commission was created by the "Grand Bargain" legislative package to ensure the city of Detroit is meeting statutory requirements, reviewing and approving the city's four-year financial plan, and establishing programs and requirements for prudent fiscal management, among other roles and responsibilities.
