Google's self-driving cars have driven over 2 million miles - but...

Google has been developing its cars since 2009 and one of its favorite stats to share about the project is that its self-driving cars have driven over 2 million miles. Google, which spun out its self-driving car unit into an independent company called Waymo last week, wrote on the Waymo website that the cars now have "the equivalent of over 300 years of human driving experience, largely on city steets."

