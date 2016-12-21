Google's self-driving cars have drive...

Google's self-driving cars have driven over 2 million miles - but...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Google has been developing its cars since 2009 and one of its favorite stats to share about the project is that its self-driving cars have driven over 2 million miles. Google, which spun out its self-driving car unit into an independent company called Waymo last week, wrote on the Waymo website that the cars now have "the equivalent of over 300 years of human driving experience, largely on city steets."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Student who said man told her to remove her hij... Dec 22 Kevin 1
U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16) Dec 15 BUCKEYES 4 LIFE 3
News Nude photo for teen costs S. Lyon teacher his job (May '06) Dec 6 WATCHING LIVONIA 32
Urban Myer vs Harbaugh (Sep '15) Nov 28 The Ohio State 2
The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass Nov 28 The Ohio State 1
Jim Harbaugh is a terrible coach Nov 28 The Ohio State 2
Wolverines Nov 27 The Ohio State 2
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Earthquake
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,102 • Total comments across all topics: 277,383,285

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC